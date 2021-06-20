Woman Killed, 2 Children Critically Hurt in South Side Hit-and-Run Crash

A woman is dead and two children were critically injured after a hit-and-run crash in the Robert Taylor Homes neighborhood in Chicago early Sunday morning.

According to police, two men were driving a stolen vehicle southbound in the 3900 block of South State Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. when they crashed into a black sedan that was traveling eastbound on 39th Street.

A 32-year-old woman who was riding in the black sedan was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, police said. A 12-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

An infant boy was also taken to the children’s hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 41-year-old man who was in the sedan was also injured, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The two men who were in the stolen vehicle fled the scene, and have not been located at this time, according to police. An investigation remains underway.