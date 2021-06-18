Woman Killed, 15-Year-Old and Man Injured in Back of the Yards Shooting

A woman sustained fatal injuries and two others, a 15-year-old boy and an adult male, were injured in a shooting Friday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

At approximately 7:31 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Bishop, a 28-year-old woman, the teen and a 31-year-old man were standing outside "when they were shot at from a distance" by an unknown man, police said.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and said to be in good condition.

The third victim, the 31-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was released at the scene after refusing further treatment, police said.

No one was in custody as Area One detectives continued to investigate Friday night.