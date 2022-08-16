Woman Injured by Own Vehicle, Security Guard Fires Shots at Suspect in River North Carjacking

A woman suffered minor injuries after she was hit by her own vehicle as a carjacker fled from a River North gas station on Tuesday afternoon, and a suspect is in custody after an armed security guard fired shots at them.

According to police, the 34-year-old woman was pumping gas in the 600 block of North La Salle Drive at approximately 6:44 p.m. when a person got into the open driver’s side door of her vehicle.

As the suspect began to flee the scene, the woman was hit in the left knee by the driver’s side door, suffering a laceration. She declined medical attention, according to police.

A security guard at the gas station then pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the suspect, although it is not believed that any of the shots struck the individual.

Police say the security guard had a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.

Authorities say the vehicle was later recovered in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

An investigation remains underway, and it is unclear if police are seeking any more suspects in the case.