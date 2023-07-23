Woman in grave condition after Logan Square fire, authorities say

Chicago fire officials say a 36-year-old woman is in “grave condition” after she was rescued from a house fire in Logan Square Sunday.

According to authorities, firefighters were called to a home in the 2500 block of North Harding at approximately 6:42 a.m. Sunday.

Responding firefighters located the woman in the basement of the home, and immediately began CPR after she went into cardiac arrest.

A dog was also rescued from the structure and was revived, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.