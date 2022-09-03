Woman in Custody After Fatal South Shore Stabbing, Chicago Police Say

A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man to death in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 2100 block of East 69th Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say an altercation occurred between the woman and a 38-year-old man at the location, and during that incident, the woman allegedly stabbed the man multiple times.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman was taken into custody a short time later.

Police believe the incident was domestic in nature, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.