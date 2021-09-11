South Chicago

Woman in Custody After 12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in South Chicago, Police Say

A woman was said to be in police custody Saturday afternoon following the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in the South Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Bennette, authorities stated. The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman, 36, was taken into custody by officers. Police haven't said if she's facing charges.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.

