Woman in critical condition after Little Village shooting, officials say

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot multiple times in the Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the woman was standing outside in the 2500 block of South Kedzie at approximately 4:37 a.m. when a person got out of a Ford SUV and began firing shots at her.

The victim was struck multiple times by the gunfire, and the suspect fled the scene in the SUV, police said.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.