Uptown

Woman in critical condition after being pushed from Uptown window

A woman was critically wounded after she was pushed out of a window in Uptown Saturday afternoon.

The woman, 31, was found unresponsive in an alley about 12:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition, police said.

Preliminary investigation showed she may have been pushed out of her window, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No arrests were made.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Uptown
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us