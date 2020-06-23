Woman in Critical Condition After Being Hit by City Truck on NW Side

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a city truck while riding a bicycle in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman was making a turn on her bike from Milwaukee to Belmont at approximately 8:30 a.m. when she was hit by a truck that was making a similar turn.

Police say the woman ended up underneath the truck after the collision.

Several witnesses saw the incident occur, and say the driver was unaware he had hit the woman. Some of those witnesses waved him down.

“You worry because you want to know that the person is alive,” witness Esteban Burgoa said.

Burgoa captured the aftermath of the incident on video and posted it to social media.

“She’s going to an ambulance, which made me feel good when I saw her lifting her hands,” Burgoa said. “I was like ‘she is okay. Thank God.’”

Emergency crews arrived quickly on the scene and pulled the woman from beneath the truck. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Swedish Hospital for evaluation after the incident.

Now, Burgoa, like many other witnesses, is thankful that the woman survived the collision.

“She is a very blessed lady,” he said.