Woman in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Car in Old Norwood Park

A 75-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Chicago’s Old Norwood Park neighborhood on Friday night.

According to Chicago police, the woman was crossing a street in the 6700 block of North Northwest Highway at approximately 9:09 p.m. when she was hit by a gray Mercury Sedan, which was traveling eastbound on the roadway.

The woman was transported to Lutheran General, where she was listed in critical condition.

The driver, identified as a 67-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was issued a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.