Old Norwood Park

Woman in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Car in Old Norwood Park

The 75-year-old woman was crossing a street when she was hit by a passing vehicle

A 75-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Chicago’s Old Norwood Park neighborhood on Friday night.

According to Chicago police, the woman was crossing a street in the 6700 block of North Northwest Highway at approximately 9:09 p.m. when she was hit by a gray Mercury Sedan, which was traveling eastbound on the roadway.

The woman was transported to Lutheran General, where she was listed in critical condition.

Local

clear the shelters 3 hours ago

Clear the Shelters: ‘Moonpie’ Ready to Find Her Forever Home

Tech Trends 3 hours ago

Tech Trends: Meet the Latest Version of the GoPro

The driver, identified as a 67-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was issued a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

This article tagged under:

Old Norwood ParkChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us