Woman in Critical Condition After Being Beaten During Attempted Robbery in Loop

A woman is in critical condition after she was attacked by a group of assailants during an attempted robbery in the Loop Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were walking in the Loop at approximately 11:30 p.m. when five-to-seven men and two women approached them and demanded that they give up their belongings.

When the woman and man refused, the group began punching and kicking both victims. The group then fled the scene, and the victims were able to flag down a passing vehicle.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, according to police. The woman is in critical condition after suffering head injuries during the attack, while the man was released.

Area Three detectives are investigating the attack, and no further information was available on the suspects in the case.