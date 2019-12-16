Uptown

Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot Near Uptown

A woman was hospitalized after being shot near Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Monday evening, Chicago police said.

At around 6:50 p.m. Monday, a 37-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of N. Kenmore, when she was approached by two individuals who fired shots, officials said.

Authorities said the victim was struck in the chest area and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.

No one was in custody as of Monday night.

No other details were immediately known, and the incident is under investigation.

