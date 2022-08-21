Woman Grazed by Gunfire While Driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Near Maggie Daley Park

A woman was hospitalized after being grazed by a gunshot while driving near Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park on Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the woman was driving in the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. when she heard a loud burst.

The rear driver side window of the car shattered, and the woman said that she felt a surge of pain.

She fled the scene and flagged down a police officer near the intersection of Roosevelt and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to police, the woman had suffered a graze wound to her head, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was hospitalized in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.