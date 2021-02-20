Park Ridge

Woman Found Dead in Park Ridge Snowbank

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the cause of death.

A woman was found dead in a snowbank in suburban Park Ridge Saturday following the snowstorm earlier this week, according to police.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police officers were called to the rear of a parking lot of 800 West Higgins Road for the report of a deceased person lying in a snowbank.

The victim was approximately 40 years old, according to a news release from the Park Ridge Police Department.

Local

Illinois Basketball 8 mins ago

No. 5 Illinois Dominates Minnesota 94-63 for 7th Win in Row

1 hour ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: More Snow Coming Our Way Sunday

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the cause of death.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no danger to the community, police said.

Park Ridge police and the multi-jurisdictional Major Case Assistance Team continue to investigate.

This article tagged under:

Park RidgeCook County Medical ExaminerPark Ridge policeCook County Medical examiners officepark ridge police department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us