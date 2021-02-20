Woman Found Dead in Park Ridge Snowbank

A woman was found dead in a snowbank in suburban Park Ridge Saturday following the snowstorm earlier this week, according to police.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police officers were called to the rear of a parking lot of 800 West Higgins Road for the report of a deceased person lying in a snowbank.

The victim was approximately 40 years old, according to a news release from the Park Ridge Police Department.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the cause of death.

The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no danger to the community, police said.

Park Ridge police and the multi-jurisdictional Major Case Assistance Team continue to investigate.