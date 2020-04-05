Chicago Police

Woman Found Dead in Lawndale, Police Say

A 34-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 6 a.m., officers found the woman laying face down and unresponsive in the 1500 block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers a 34-year-old man “had a dispute” with the woman and fled before police arrived, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not commented on the woman’s death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

