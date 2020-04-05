Woman Found Dead in Lawndale, Police Say

A 34-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.
About 6 a.m., officers found the woman laying face down and unresponsive in the 1500 block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told officers a 34-year-old man “had a dispute” with the woman and fled before police arrived, police said.
Local
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not commented on the woman’s death.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes