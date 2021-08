A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The woman, believed by police to be between 35 and 40-years-old, was discovered unresponsive about 7:40 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Polk Street, Chicago Police said.

She appeared to have stab wounds to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Four detectives were investigating.