Woman found dead after suburban Mundelein house fire

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or on the victim's identity

By NBC Chicago Staff

A woman was found dead inside of a home after a fire in suburban Mundelein Sunday night.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the fire broke out in a structure in the 1200 block of Huntington Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two-story duplex home with smoke pouring out, according to a press release.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters entered the home and found a woman inside, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was completed, with the results pending toxicology testing, according to the press release. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

