A woman who was one of two attacked in sexual assault attempts in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood within minutes Monday night managed to fight off her attacker and escape.

Chicago police issued a warning following the two attacks, urging residents to stay alert.

The first incident happened at 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West Brompton when a man grabbed a 25-year-old woman from behind. According to police, the man told the victim he had a gun and told her not to turn around. Police said he then attempted to sexually assault her.

Nearby residents heard the woman scream and intervened as the man ran away.

Just 10 minutes later, and less than half a mile away, police say the man attempted the crime again, this time on the 800 block of W Buckingham Place.

There, a 23-year-old woman was able to fight the man off and run away.

Police believe the same man may have been behind both attacks, and self defense experts say knowing how to respond in such a situation can be life-saving.

"If you are going to fight back against an attacker you have to know how to fight," said Katalin Rodriguez Ogren, the owner of POW! Gym Chicago in Chicago's West Loop.

She's hosted combat training and self defense classes for decades, and believes strength training and learning basic defense techniques can give almost anyone an edge to try and get an advantage in a scary situation.

"People who fight from the very beginning of an attack, once they realize they’re in this terrible situation, they are under crisis, they have been ambushed by someone who wants to hurt them, they have to fight back," she said. "Training makes it easier and more instinctual to fight back.”

She also said being aware and present in the moment is a tool that can help.

"When you are walking down the street you need to be present in that world," she said. "You live 75 percent of the same life every single day. You go to the same places every single day. You should think about those routes and make those routes safer... those are good times to be present and aware of a vulnerability."

Ogren hosts a women's only self-defense workshop each year around April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This year it's on Saturday May 4 from noon-1:30 p.m.

"You'll never regret learning a skill," she said. "We always teach women to get up off the ground... the faster you can get off the ground the easier it is to mitigate a deeper negative in the attack."

According to police, the man in Lakeview was described as approximately 20-30 years of age, and 5'06"-5'08" with a buzzed haircut or bald, police said. He was said to be wearing white clothing during the attacks. Police did not provide an image or sketch of the man.

Chicago police reminded residents to be aware of their surroundings, and to report any suspiciously persons, vehicles or activity to 911.