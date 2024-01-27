Woman fights off sexual assault after man breaks into NW Side residence, officials say

Chicago police are seeking a suspect who allegedly broke into an apartment and attempted to sexually assault a woman on the city’s Northwest Side Friday.

According to Chicago police, the suspect broke into the building in the 2600 block of North Lavergne on Friday.

Jan. 26. Suspect made entry to building in 2600 block of North Lavergne and entered a basement apartment in the building.

The man then allegedly encountered a woman, who was sleeping and battered her and tried to sexually assault her, police say. The woman was able to fight the man off, and he fled the scene, running southbound on Lavergne.

The suspect was described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30, standing between 5-feet-8 and 6-feet tall. He weighed between 150 and 200 pounds.

The man was wearing all black clothing, including black shoes, black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.