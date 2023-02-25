1 in Custody After Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle, FedEx Truck on I-294

A woman died early Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle and a FedEx truck on Interstate 294.

State troopers responded about 12:50 a.m. to a crash involving the person on I-294 at milepost 46.5, Illinois State Police said.

The person was struck by a white vehicle before she was struck by the truck. The white vehicle fled the scene, state police said.

The person, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The white vehicle was found and the driver was taken into custody.