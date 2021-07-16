South Chicago

Woman Fatally Struck After Falling, Crawling Under Vehicle in South Chicago: Police

Metro

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday in South Chicago.

The 31-year-old was on the sidewalk about 3:45 a.m. when she fell and crawled in front of a parked vehicle in the 8100 block of South Houston Avenue, Chicago police said.

Later, a male entered the vehicle and drove forward, striking the woman, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from being struck by the vehicle and ruled her death an accident, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

This article tagged under:

South ChicagoChicago Police
