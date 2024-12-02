Chicago Police

Woman fatally stabbed in Woodlawn, 16-year-old girl in custody

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 67th Street, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after a woman was fatally stabbed Sunday morning in Woodlawn.

Police said the girl grabbed a knife and stabbed Leeanne Fair, 34, in the upper chest.

Fair was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

