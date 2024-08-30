A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot while fleeing gunmen Thursday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

About 11:15 a.m., the 27-year-old was sitting in a car with a 30-year-old woman when two assailants brandishing guns approached them in the 7000 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.

They sped away but one of the gunmen fired shots, hitting the 27-year-old woman who was behind the wheel, police said.

The unidentified woman, who was shot in the head, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said.

Nobody else was hurt and the gunmen ran away.

Area One detectives are investigating.