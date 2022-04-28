Woman Fatally Shot Outside Chicago's Brickyard Mall Identified

Officials have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in broad daylight, in the parking lot of a Target outside of Chicago's Brickyard Mall.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Jennifer Hamilton, according to the Medical Examiner.

According to Chicago police, at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a 47-year-old woman was in a Target parking lot outside the Brickyard Mall in the 6500 block of West Diversey in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood when someone walked up and started firing shots in her direction.

Video from the scene showed the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Target store at the mall.

Chicago police found the woman, who appeared to be shot multiple times throughout her body, near her white SUV.

The woman was taken to Loyola Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

She was woman was later pronounced dead.

NBC 5 reported Wednesday that a person of interest was in custody and bad been questioned by police, but no charges have been filed and a suspect has not yet been named.

Schiller Park police confirmed to NBC 5 that a man turned himself in for a homicide around 11:30 a.m. Chicago police then came to pick him up, and he remains in their custody and is awaiting charges.

Police have not released his name.

Alderman Gilbert Villegas, who represents the ward where the shooting happened, says the shooting was a domestic related incident, but that's not been confirmed by police.

"I've never seen nothing like this in the last 20 years," said Jason Rosa, who works at one of two daycare centers across the street.

"You can’t even let your kids run out and play and have a good time. We used to have all the toys out here and everything. Now we keep them in the back because you never know."

Check back for more on this developing story.