Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in Suburban Justice

A 64-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday in suburban Justice.

Deborah Paris was struck by a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. at 83rd Street and 88th Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Paris lived in Justice, the medical examiner’s office said.

Justice police were not available for comment Saturday afternoon.

