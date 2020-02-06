Woman Faces Manslaughter Charges in Crash That Killed Her Wife, Injured ISP Trooper

A woman is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter after a crash that killed her wife and injured an Illinois State Police trooper.

According to authorities, Camesia Miller, 46, was the front seat passenger in a vehicle driven by her wife Sindi Miller just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday when the vehicle lost control, causing an ISP vehicle to collide with them and crash into a guardrail on Interstate 57.

Police say that Camesia Miller’s “actions unintentionally caused the death of her spouse,” and said that she has been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter.

State police did not elaborate on what those actions were.

Camesia Miller is currently hospitalized with injuries she sustained in the crash. She will face a bond hearing once she is released from the hospital.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Sindi Miller’s death a homicide, saying she died of blunt force trauma due to the crash.

The trooper involved in the crash was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear whether they will face disci9pline in connection with the crash.