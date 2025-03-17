Woman escapes potential kidnapping over St. Patrick's weekend, police say

An 18-year-old woman escaped a potential kidnapper over the weekend on the Near North Side, police said.

The attempt happened Saturday during Chicago's usual St. Patrick's day festivities.

The woman was walking on a sidewalk when a man exited a vehicle and grabbed her by the arms shortly after noon on Saturday, Chicago police said in a statement.

The man placed her in the vehicle and, as the vehicle began to move, the woman opened a door and ran off, police said.

The incident happened near Wells and Scott streets, just north of Division Street, police said.

The woman ran several blocks north to the Walgreens at North Avenue and Wells Street in Old Town, where someone called an ambulance, according Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Paramedics took her to St. Joseph Hospital, where she was treated for a panic attack, Langford said. Police said the woman reported no injuries.

The suspect fled south in a black, four-door Ford, according to an incident report.

The report states the suspect was about 30 years old and wore reading glasses.

No arrests have been made.