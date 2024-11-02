Woman driving in funeral procession shot and killed in Dixmoor

A woman crashed into a home in south suburban Dixmoor after being shot while driving in a funeral procession Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 12:01 p.m. in the area of Seeley Avenue and 147 Street. Officers with the Dixmoor Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired in the area and located a white Jaguar SUV that had crashed into a home, authorities said.

A woman who had been shot was found inside the vehicle and transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. The victim, Rhomesha Turner, 34, of Calumet Park, was part of a funeral procession from St. Mark's Church in Harvey, police said.

The incident appeared to be isolated, according to Dixmoor police.

An investigation was underway with the assistance of the Illinois State Police.