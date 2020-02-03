Illinois State Police

Woman Dies, ISP Trooper Among Those Injured in I-57 Crash

Two other women were also injured in the crash, with one sustaining serious injuries, according to state police

CapturedNews

A Chicago woman is dead and an Illinois State Police trooper was one of three people hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 57 early Monday morning.

According to state police, a vehicle driven by Sindi Miller, 29, of Chicago, was driving northbound on Interstate 57 near Maplewood Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle.

Miller’s vehicle was then hit by an Illinois State Police cruiser driven by an unidentified 50-year-old trooper, and both vehicles then hit the left guardrail along the highway.

Miller was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two other passengers in her vehicle, a 31-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman, were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

The trooper was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

The left two lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately seven hours for a crash investigation, and were re-opened just before 10 a.m. Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

