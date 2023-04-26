Chicago Fire Department

Woman Dies in Roseland House Fire

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Emergency crews responded to the 300 block of West 108th Street just after 6:40 a.m., according to Chicago fire officials.

The woman, 54, was found in a bedroom near the front door on the first floor, Battalion Chief Barry Temple told reporters at the scene.

A tenant living on the second floor was able to evacuate thanks to a working smoke detector, Temple said. The tenant called 9-1-1 and the fire was put out within five minutes of crews arriving on the scene, according to Temple.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

