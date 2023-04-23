Woman Dies in Northwest Side Fire, Chicago Officials Say

A woman has died after a fire on Chicago’s far Northwest Side, authorities say.

According to Chicago fire officials, a fire broke out Sunday in the 3800 block of North Odell, located in Chicago’s Belmont Heights neighborhood.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a woman in her 70s was discovered inside of the structure, and she has since been pronounced dead, according to officials.

Two other individuals refused treatment at the scene.

No further information on the cause of the fire has been released at this time. An investigation remains underway.