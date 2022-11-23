Woman Dies in Indiana House Explosion, Authorities Say

A woman is dead after a house explosion in northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing at least two explosions, the second of which apparently caused the home to collapse.

One witness says he saw neighbors try to help a woman who was inside the structure, but they were unable to rescue her before the second explosion.

“An older gentleman and his wife went to the door because the lady came to the door and she was on fire,” one eyewitness said. “He tried to save her, and he couldn’t, because there was another explosion, and the house collapsed on her.”

No cause of the explosion has yet been determined, and the Indiana state fire marshal is on the scene. Firefighters and utility workers from NIPSCO are also in the area working to determine a cause.