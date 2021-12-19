Woman Dies After Vehicle Strikes CTA Bus in Woodlawn

A woman died early Sunday morning after her vehicle crashed into the rear of a CTA bus in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, according to police.
The crash was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Stony Island. According to authorities, a woman believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s was traveling southbound when she struck the rear of a bus that was stopped in front of a bus stop.
The driver sustained trauma to the head and body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died.
The only occupant of the bus, a 43-year-old male driver, complained of back pain and was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Local
The crash remains under investigation by Area One detectives.