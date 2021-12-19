CTA bus

Woman Dies After Vehicle Strikes CTA Bus in Woodlawn

The vehicle's driver sustained trauma to the head and body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died.

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A woman died early Sunday morning after her vehicle crashed into the rear of a CTA bus in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, according to police.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Stony Island. According to authorities, a woman believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s was traveling southbound when she struck the rear of a bus that was stopped in front of a bus stop.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The driver sustained trauma to the head and body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died.

The only occupant of the bus, a 43-year-old male driver, complained of back pain and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Local

Chicago Shootings 40 mins ago

3 killed, 14-Year-Old Boy Among 15 Hurt by Gunfire in Chicago Since Friday Night

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Chicago Weather: Sunshine, Partly Cloudy Skies in Store for Sunday

The crash remains under investigation by Area One detectives.

This article tagged under:

CTA buscta bus drivercta bus crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us