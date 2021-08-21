Woman Dies After Rollover Crash on Illinois 394 Saturday Morning

A suburban woman is dead after her vehicle was rear-ended on Illinois 394 early Saturday morning, causing a multi-vehicle rollover crash.

According to Illinois State Police, 40-year-old Markham resident Hanna Fernando was driving southbound near Glenwood Dyer Road at approximately 4:18 a.m. when her vehicle was rear-ended by a truck driven by a 26-year-old Michigan man.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to roll over.

Fernando was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of IL-394 at Glenwood Dyer Road were closed for approximately six hours as investigators surveyed the crash site. All lanes had reopened as of 10 a.m.

The driver of the truck was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to police.