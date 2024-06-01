East Chicago

Woman dies after jumping from moving car during argument with boyfriend: East Chicago police

Police said numerous witnesses were on scene and performed CPR before officers and paramedics arrived

By NBC Chicago Staff

A death investigation is underway in East Chicago after a 21-year-old woman who later succumbed to her injuries was found unconscious early Saturday morning with significant head trauma on a local street, police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Dickey Road and Park Street just after 12:55 a.m. for an "agency assist call" when they discovered an unresponsive woman bleeding from her head near the curb.

Police said numerous witnesses were on scene and performed CPR before officers and paramedics later arrived.

According to officials, officers on scene spoke with the woman's boyfriend, a 25-year-old man, who said the two were returning home from Chicago when they began to have a verbal argument about the man attending a game with his friends.

Police said during the argument, the victim allegedly opened the front passenger door of the moving vehicle and stepped out.

At this time, the woman's boyfriend immediately stopped the car and saw his girlfriend unconscious, officials said. Numerous witnesses at the scene called 911.

The woman was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification and there is currently no further information available.

