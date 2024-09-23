A suburban Grayslake woman died on Sunday after crashing into a semi at a truck stop along Interstate 90 in LaPorte County, Indiana, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 2:30 p.m. at the westbound rest area located at the 56 mile marker along the Indiana Toll Road. Indiana State Police troopers responded to the scene and located a Toyota Rav4 that had driven under a semi parked in the truck lot, police said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased. The driver of the semi was in the sleeper area of the cab at the time and not injured, according to police.

An initial investigation revealed the SUV entered the rest area at a high rate of speed and veered into the trailer of the parked semi for an unknown reason. The driver was identified as Marcie Rodriguez, 73, of Grayslake.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash.