Plainfield

Woman Dies After Crash In Plainfield

Sarah E. Cruz was a passenger in a vehicle that lost control

A 35-year-old woman died and two others were hurt in a crash Thursday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Sarah E. Cruz, of Spring Valley, was a passenger of a vehicle that lost control and crashed into a BMW X5 about 9:10 p.m. to the area of Route 126 between Meadow Lane and Indian Boundary, according to Plainfield police and the Will County coroner’s office. She died at the scene.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 58-year-old woman driving the BMW was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Plainfield police are investigating the crash.

