Woman Dies After Boyfriend's Handgun ‘Accidentally Discharged' at Party, Police Say

A woman died early Saturday morning after her boyfriend's handgun was "accidentally discharged" at a party in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

In the 3700 block of South Wood Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old woman was in the backyard of a party when her boyfriend's handgun was accidentally discharged, police said.

The woman was shot in the face and taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The boyfriend was placed into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

