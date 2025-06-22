Lake Michigan

Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

The woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the incident, authorities said

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A 27-year-old woman died Saturday after she was pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

The woman was recovered from the water about 5:30 p.m. near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

