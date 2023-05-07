Woman Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle During Driving Lesson on Chicago's NW Side

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle driven by someone she was giving a driving lesson to on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the 61-year-old woman was teaching a man how to drive a minivan in the 5100 block of West Devon on Saturday evening at the time of the incident.

Police say the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, striking the woman and dragging her underneath the minivan.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A second individual was in the vehicle at the time of the collision and fell out, suffering minor injuries, police said.

The driver was issued a citation for operating a vehicle without a license, police said. An investigation remains ongoing.