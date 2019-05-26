Woman Dies, 10 CPD Officers Injured in NW Side Crash

At least 10 Chicago police officers were hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday night, according to authorities.

An 84-year-old woman is dead and 10 Chicago police officers were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday night, according to authorities.

According to police, two police vehicles, a marked van and an unmarked SUV, were involved in a crash with several civilian vehicles at the intersection of North Laramie and Division just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Authorities say that the officers involved in the crash were responding to an emergency call to assist other officers when the two squad vehicles collided with one another before striking other civilian vehicles.

A woman that was in one of those civilian vehicles, identified by family members as Verona Gunn, was transported to Norwegian American Hospital after the crash, and was later pronounced dead, according to an update from Chicago police.

In a Facebook post, Pastor Dwight Gunn, Verona's son, said that the family will seek answers from Chicago police about the exact circumstances of the crash.

"My family will seek answers for the reckless behavior of the Chicago Police Department as we mourn the loss of our mother," he said.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the department's "thoughts and prayers" are with the Gunn family, and that the Major Accident Investigation Unit is still looking into the crash.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Gunn family over this devastating loss," he said.

Another man was also injured in the crash, but his injuries are non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

A total of 10 police officers were also taken to area hospitals, and all were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.