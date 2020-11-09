Austin

Woman Dead in Austin House Fire

A woman was found dead in a burning house early Monday in Austin on the West Side.

The fire was reported about 2:40 a.m. at a single-story home in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Responding crews found fire coming from the front of the house with the 34-year-old woman unresponsive inside, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The cause of her death and the fire remain under investigation by police and fire officials.

