Woman critically injured in Streeterville attack near Michigan Avenue

A suspect in connection with the incident is in custody, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A suspect is in custody in an attack Monday afternoon in Streeterville on the Near North Side that left a woman critically wounded.

Bruce Diamond, 52, was arrested in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue where the attack occurred and was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, Chicago police said.

About 2 p.m. Monday, Diamond allegedly threw a “large object” at the woman’s head, police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was initially reported in critical condition, police said.

Diamond was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

