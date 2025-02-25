Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while crossing the street on West Side: CPD

Chicago police are searching for the driver of a grey sedan who fled in a hit-and-run after striking a woman crossing the street in the city's North Austin neighborhood Monday night, leaving her hospitalized and in critical condition.

About 8 p.m. Monday, in the 5400 block of North Avenue, a grey sedan was traveling westbound when the driver struck a 68-year-old woman crossing the street, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said. She was last listed in critical condition.

Police described the vehicle in question as “a grey, four-door sedan possibly a 2004-2006 Hyundai Sonata with front end damage possibly on the front driver side.”

Video and photos from the scene showed multiple detectives collecting and marking evidence, with the victim's belongings strewn across the street.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ160722