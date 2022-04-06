Noble Square

Woman Critically Injured After Debris Falls From Noble Square Building

The intersection of Division and Milwaukee is shown, with chunks of gray limestone lying on the ground after they struck a 25-year-old woman.
Lexi Sutter

A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after chunks of stone fell off the front of a building in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee and Division.

Officials say that a 25-year-old woman was struck by a piece of debris, and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses say that several individuals jumped into action to help the woman after the debris fell from the building.

No other injuries were reported.

Chicago police remained on the scene to ensure no one else was struck by falling debris. An investigation remains underway to determine what caused the falling blocks.

