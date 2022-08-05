Woman Critically Injured After Being Shot on Stevenson Expressway in Possible Road Rage Incident: ISP

A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head late Thursday night on Interstate 55, according to officials.

Around 10:05 p.m. Thursday, state troopers responded to reports of a shooting in the inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Ave. According to Illinois State Police, a woman had been shot in the head, and a vehicle had crashed.

Authorities said it was an off-duty officer that called the incident in. It wasn't immediately clear, however, whether that officer was involved in the incident, or simply witnessed it.

Early Friday morning, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability -- an independent agency that typically investigates incidents involving one or more Chicago Police Officers -- tweeted that it was responding as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

COPA is responding to the scene of an off-duty officer-involved shooting on I-55 near Archer Ave. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) August 5, 2022

The woman, in her 20s, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.