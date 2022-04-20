Woman Critically Hurt in Hail of Gunfire in Ravenswood

A woman is in critical condition, and a search for a suspect is underway after a shooting in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the woman was shot in the 2400 block of West Eastwood at approximately 2:42 p.m.

She was standing in the backyard of a residence when a hail of gunfire rang out, with more than a dozen bullet holes peppering a nearby car and several more striking a garage.

The victim was struck in the chest, and she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors say that the stretch of Eastwood is normally quiet, but as police flooded the area to search for clues, residents expressed concern about increasing violence in the city.

Authorities have not named a suspect or a possible motive in the case, and Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate.