Aurora

Woman Claiming to Have Coronavirus Spits in Aurora Nurse’s Face, Police Say

The woman refused to sign discharge paperwork before lunged towards the nurse and spitting on her face, police said

By Molly Walsh

Aurora Police

Cynthia Meyers

" data-ellipsis="false">

Aurora police say officers arrested a woman claiming to have coronavirus after she allegedly spit on a nurse's face.

Just after midnight on Monday, police said officers were called to Mercy Hospital in Aurora to assist security after a woman reportedly spit on a nurse's face.

Cynthia Meyers, 33, had checked herself into the hospital for trouble breathing, authorities said. Medical staff at the hospital were giving Meyers, of Oswego, medical treatment when she decided she wanted to leave, according to police.

Local

coronavirus illinois 21 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Phase 3 Metrics, ‘Mystery Illness’ in Children

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Chicago’s Forecast: Better By The Hour

The nurse told her she had to sign discharge paperwork before leaving, according to police, who said Meyers refused, lunged towards the nurse and spit on her face.

The Kane County State's Attorney Office charged Meyers with a felony county of aggravated battery to a nurse, police said.

This article tagged under:

Auroracoronavirusnursefelonyaggravated battery to a nurse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us