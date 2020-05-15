Woman Claiming to Have Coronavirus Spits in Aurora Nurse’s Face, Police Say

Aurora police say officers arrested a woman claiming to have coronavirus after she allegedly spit on a nurse's face.

Just after midnight on Monday, police said officers were called to Mercy Hospital in Aurora to assist security after a woman reportedly spit on a nurse's face.

Cynthia Meyers, 33, had checked herself into the hospital for trouble breathing, authorities said. Medical staff at the hospital were giving Meyers, of Oswego, medical treatment when she decided she wanted to leave, according to police.

The nurse told her she had to sign discharge paperwork before leaving, according to police, who said Meyers refused, lunged towards the nurse and spit on her face.

The Kane County State's Attorney Office charged Meyers with a felony county of aggravated battery to a nurse, police said.