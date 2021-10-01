An 11-year-old girl and a woman were found stabbed outside an apartment building where a man was barricaded inside and held off police for hours before setting a fire and jumping from a third-floor window in Avalon Park on the Far South Side.

Police found the girl and the 31-year-old woman about 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old was stabbed in the leg and the woman was stabbed in the arm and leg, police said. Both were taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

The man, 38-year-old man, held off police until early Friday when he started a fire in the apartment and jumped from a window, police said. Seven people were displaced by the fire, but there were no reported injuries, authorities said.

The man was taken into custody and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Police said the incident was domestic-related.