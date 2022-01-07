Lake County

Woman, Child Killed in Crash After Police Chase on I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana

The driver was arrested by Lake County sheriff's deputies for another pursuit in November, according to police

A woman and child died Friday after a crash on Interstate 80/94 in northwest Indiana that started as a police chase, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop the driver of an Audi A5 who was traveling at a high rate of speed near Broadway and 25th Avenue in Gary.

The driver refused to stop, drove onto I-80/94 and then swerved in and out of traffic before striking the rear of a semi near Colfax Street, according to the sheriff's department.

After striking the trailer, the car hit a wall and then continued back across the lanes in front of the semi where it became wedged under the truck's front bumper, authorities said.

An 20-year-old female passenger from Matteson, Illinois, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police. A small child who was in a car seat was also pronounced dead.

The male driver was taken to an area hospital for head injuries in unknown condition. Following the crash, authorities said they learned the driver was arrested by Lake County sheriff's deputies for another pursuit in November.

Multiple charges were pending Friday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit was called in to handle the crash investigation.

